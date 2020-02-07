Google India has recommended the song “Tanhaai” for all singles on Valentine’s Day

The meme shared by Google recommended the iconic song Tanhaai by Dil Chahta Hai to all singles this V-Day.

If you are single on Valentine’s Day, chances are you will spend the day doing what you do all year round – wake up, head to work, come back and stop in for some Netflix ‘n’ chill. However, if you have experienced some important FOMO (fear of missing) with the start of Valentine’s Week, that’s good too!

Social media is already buzzing with single memes and Google India decided to participate. Because why not? The meme shared by Google recommended the iconic song Tanhaai by Dil Chahta Hai to all singles this V-Day.

Valentine’s Day alentine’s Day lentine’s Day entine’s Day tine’s Day tine’s Day in’s Day ne’s Day Day ay y @YouTubeIndia recommends: Tanhaaai

– Google India (@GoogleIndia) February 5, 2020

This is how Twitter responded:

Don’t ask now anymore 😜😜 pic.twitter.com/ZXCp6MA2IT

– Chacha Shah (@dilsem0di) February 5, 2020

Apna time aayegaApna time aayegApna time aayeApna time aayApna time aaApna time aApna timeApna timApna tiApna tApna ApnApA – GGhGhaGhanGhantGhantaGhanta aGhanta aaGhanta aayGanta aayeghanta aayeghanta aayeghanta

– Abhishek Raj Ravi (@arrbxr) February 5, 2020

I already have a lot of Tanhaai. How much more do I have to take @YouTubeIndia

– Sibtain Raza (@Sibtainrazajami) 5 February 2020

Akhir ka koi toh hamare dard ko samajhta hai #tanhaaaai

– # POCOFAN # REHAN (@ REHA_N_16) February 5, 2020

