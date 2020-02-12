Google, EU bring fight to court

Google and the European Union meet again in court in the final phase of a legal saga that started ten years ago

Google and the EU went to court on Wednesday when the search engine giant tried to convince the judges that it was wrongly accused of abusing rivals for its shopping service.

The Silicon Valley juggernaut imposed a fine of € 2.4 billion ($ 2.6 billion) on 2017. It was the first in a series of severe penalties imposed by the European Commission, the EU’s powerful antitrust authority.

The lawsuit ushers in a new phase of the ten-year duel and is an important test for the EU Commission’s battle tactics against big tech.

Over the next few months, Google will appeal all three decisions that Brussels has imposed a total of $ 9 billion in EU fines. The Android mobile operating system and the giant’s advertising service were also charged with illegal behavior.

The technology giant paid the fines and changed its behavior, but the company emphatically condemned the EU’s decision to shop in the EU court on Wednesday as unfounded and unfair.

“If Google had faced the Commission’s decision in 2008, Google would have had no choice but to abandon its innovative technologies and improved design,” said Google lawyer Thomas Graf to the EU court.

A lawyer from the CCIA technology lobby in Brussels supported Google, arguing that the Commission’s demands “would ultimately harm consumers and Internet users.”

‘Colossus’

Commission lawyer Nicholas Khan regretted the power of the California giant Mountain View. “Google’s status as a colossus of the digital age is undisputed and until recently indisputable.”

The commission was joined by other plaintiffs who shot down Google for aggressive business practices.

“Google’s behavior is a serious abuse of dominance that must stop, or it will destroy competition in all the markets it enters,” said Thomas Höppner, lawyer for three companies fighting the group.

EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager quickly became known for her tireless pursuit of US technology giants, which caused a sensation worldwide

The EU and Google have been in a fight since 2010, when the Commission first investigated allegations that the search engine had pushed rivals out of the results to promote advertising and Google Shopping, its price comparison service.

Brussels and the US giant sought a negotiated solution for several years, but after the intervention of the member states and the arrival of Margrethe Vestager, who took over the position of EU competition chief, the EU abruptly returned in 2014.

Vestager, a former Danish finance minister, quickly became known for her tireless pursuit of US technology giants that caused a sensation worldwide.

Instead of negotiating, she repeatedly fined Google and beat Apple with a $ 13 billion tax bill that chief Tim Cook dismissed as “political crap”.

The appointment hearing will last three days and will be decided by June. The case can then be referred to the EU’s highest court, the European Court of Justice.

The EU case reflects similar litigation against Microsoft, a legal maze that continued through most of the 1990s and early 2000s, and in which the Windows manufacturer had fined around 1.4 billion euros.

Google was expected that the Commission had wrongly misused arguments against Microsoft and that the company had the right to use its own services.

The company would also underline that the EU case erroneously failed to take into account the spectacular surge in Amazon and eBay in evaluating Google Shopping.

Actors in other sectors are following the case closely and hope that Vestager will use other features such as maps, travel and job ads that Google has not yet been pushed back by regulators to do.

On Monday, more than 30 travel companies – including TripAdvisor and Expedia – complained to Vestager that Google had wrongly tried to get into the vacation rental business.

The EU has already announced that it will consider Google’s similar initiative in job advertisements.

Google vs. EU: A ten-year saga is brought to justice

© 2020 AFP

Quote:

Google, EU bring fight to court (2020, February 12)

accessed on February 13, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-google-eu-court.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.