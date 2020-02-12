Google Earth View has 1,000 new satellite photos from Earth that you can get for free

The total library of satellite photos of the Earth, all of which have unique beauty, is now more than 2500 images.

Google has made the biggest update of its coveted wallpaper collection in Earth View by adding more than 1,000 new photos to the collection. After this addition, the total number of images in the collection was exceeded 2,500. These images are available to the public and can be downloaded for free for use as a background on all your devices. All images available on Google Earth View are in high resolution and have a wide variety of different landscapes from all over the world.

These images are accessible via the Earth View Gallery or Google’s Earth View Chrome extension. Google states that the photos are optimized for screens with high resolution, with brighter colors, resolutions up to 4K and high sharpness. Another feature included is a handy color chart that allows users to visualize the thousands of Earth View locations and find a landscape in a color scheme of their choice.

Google’s official blog post further unveils collaboration with Ubilabs to make these Earth View photos available to the public. “Together with the past few years, we have refined a number of tools that help us to search 36 million square kilometers of satellite images, while we can properly control the camera to take just the right shot. To prepare the final image, we optimize the color profile for the specific landscape and export the final image in ultra-high resolution, “the company said in the blog.

