Google Chrome will soon automatically block all downloads from unprotected sites

Google has tried to increase its measures to improve security and security features in its Chrome browser. In the latest update for Google Chrome, a newly introduced feature will attempt to block any download that comes via an http URL, or any website that does not follow the https secure website protocol. This is a step for Google to create a safer web experience for users, which it aims to do by forcing audio and video downloads to use only https connections. As a result, all downloads via non-secure servers are automatically blocked by Chrome.

The announcement was made through Google’s official Chromium blog, where Google said it will launch the roadmap to block the uncertain downloads from April 2020. It will first start by alerting users and then automatically blocking non-secure downloads . The step is being taken to prevent the easy spread of malware, which happens when users unknowingly download corrupt or infected files from the internet, which means that attackers inadvertently gain access to sensitive data.

https://blog.chromium.org/2020/02/protecting-users-from-insecure.html

The rollout of the function is detailed Here is the detailed route map of the blocking function:

-In Chrome 81 (released in March 2020) and later, Chrome will print a warning message about all downloads of mixed content

-In Chrome 82 (released in April 2020), Chrome will alert users to downloading mixed content from executable files (such as .exe files)

-In Chrome 83 (released in June 2020), Chrome blocks executable content for mixed content and gives a warning for archives with mixed content (.zip) and disk images (.iso)

-In Chrome 84 (released in August 2020), Chrome blocks executable content, archives and disk images of mixed content, and alerts all other mixed content downloads except image, audio, video and text formats

-In Chrome 85 (released in September 2020), Chrome notifies you of mixed image, audio, video, and text downloads, and blocks all other mixed content downloads

-In Chrome 86 (released in October 2020) and later, Chrome blocks all mixed content downloads

The feature is set to go live soon and can help users stay safer on the Internet.

.