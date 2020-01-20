Google CEO Sundar Pichai says the online competition has taken a moral approach to developing AI

As the EU puts the digital revolution at the heart of policy-making, it should adopt a “proportionate approach” to regulating artificial intelligence, said Sundar Pitsai, Google’s CEO.

Pichai, also head of Google’s parent company alphabet, argued before a Bruegel think tank that companies like his own company – a glorious $ 1 trillion world – should take the floor as governments formulate policy of AI.

“We all have to do it together,” he said. “I think all that works will not work for anyone.”

His stadium comes at an important time. Europe intends to create a digital strategy capable of competing with the US and China, which are locked into both commercial and technological interventions that have an impact on industries and consumers around the world.

AI, along with 5G networks, is considered an area where developments and applications are at risk of overcoming regulatory measures unless authorities act quickly.

In one month, the European Commission is due to present its proposals on how it wants to address the EU regulation across the EU.

Pichai urged “a proportionate approach, balancing potential harm with social opportunities”.

“There is no doubt in my mind that artificial intelligence needs to be regulated,” he said, while stressing that Google wants “to provide our experience, experience and tools as we face the inevitable tensions and obstacles.”

The following Monday, the alphabet leader met with two European Commission Vice-Presidents, with strong roles in decision-making on CA policy: Frans Timmermans, who was leading the fight against EU climate change, and Margrethe Vestager, who was in charge of them. competition rules in the digital age “.

Alongside the EU’s efforts, the US is also considering what regulations are needed to tackle CA, which is expected to have a disruptive effect on society, particularly in terms of employment and the definition of economic prosperity.

Pichai stressed that Google had adopted a moral approach to developing AI.

He said the company does not currently offer facial recognition products because – as explained by China’s development as a public surveillance tool – it is one of the “highest risk applications” that governments should consider a priority.

Google’s parent alphabet estimate hit $ 1 trillion

