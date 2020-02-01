Google charges ad fees to cover Austrian tax: source

Officials around the world are considering opportunities to tax technology companies

American technology giant Google will charge its advertisers fees to cover the cost of a new Austrian tax, a source close to the company said on Saturday.

Austria has levied a five percent tax on online advertising revenue from some large corporations as of January 1st – the latest from a number of countries trying to ensure that technology giants pay their way.

A source close to Google said the company would add five percent to the bills of companies whose ads are clicked or viewed by web users in Austria, “regardless of the advertiser’s location.”

“We will do this in the second half of the year,” said the source.

Officials around the world have trouble taxing technology companies that often report profits in low-tax areas like Ireland or Luxembourg and outrage other governments.

The U.S. has threatened to take action against countries that introduce digital taxes, but Austria has pledged to keep the levy until an international solution is found.

The Austrian law applies to companies with an annual turnover of more than 750 million euros (830 million US dollars), provided that at least 25 million euros are generated in Austria.

The government claims that it has introduced “tax equality” between digital and traditional media, for which the same advertising tax is already levied.

The Austrian daily newspaper the Standard announced the story on Saturday and published excerpts from a German-language email that Google allegedly sent to its advertisers and announced the increase in fees.

Canada is the last country to promise a tax on technology companies after France introduced a three percent tax on its revenue last year.

Canada follows France on taxing digital giants

