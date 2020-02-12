Goodluck Jonathan confirms – Omokri reacts when the residents of Borno Buhari boo

Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has responded to the trend video of Borno residents who booed President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the viral video, DAILY POST reported that hundreds of Borno residents booed Buhari and his entourage for a “sympathy visit” when they arrived in the state.

The resident shouted “Ba ma so, ba ma yi” in Hausa, which means “We don’t want to, we don’t care” for English.

They booed Buhari’s convoy when they came by.

The president arrived in Maiduguri after Boko Haram insurgents killed 30 people in Auno.

The terrorists stormed the village on Sunday at 9:50 p.m. and kidnapped some people.

Omokri, who shared the video on his Twitter page, concluded that the actions of Borno Goodluck residents had confirmed Jonathan.

According to him, Jonathan was never booed during his time visiting the state of Borno.

“You would not believe what the residents of Maiduguri Buhari did.

“Today I exclusively published a video in which General Buhari is booed in Maiduguri, which was syndicated by the media. Ex-President Jonathan visited Borno nine times and was never booed, ”he wrote.

Omokri recalled the results of the 2019 presidential election and questioned the authenticity of the numbers.

“Still believe that Buhari Borno won 81,778 votes to Atikus with 836,496 votes,” added Omokri.