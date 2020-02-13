Good news, users of Android phones: fewer apps now ask for your call and SMS data

Google’s hard work with streamlining the permissions that apps on Android phones can demand is bearing fruit. The number of apps that now request your call and SMS data before you can access the functions of the app has fallen enormously. Google even says that the number of Play Store apps that have access to call log and SMS data in 2019 decreased by 98 percent. The policy of October 2018 that prohibited unnecessary access to telephone data has clearly worked.

“We saw a significant 98% decrease in apps that had access to SMS and call log data when developers worked with us to update their apps and protect users. The remaining 2% consists of apps that need SMS and call log data to perform their core function, ”said Andrew Ahn, product manager, Google Play + Android App Safety, in an official post describing how the company with bad and malicious apps 2019. Google also points out that their greatly improved control mechanisms have succeeded in identifying more than 790,000 policy-infringing app entries and preventing them from ever being published in the Play Store.

The company also talks about the Google Play Protect function, a built-in Android malware protection. Google Play Protect scans more than 100 billion apps every day and can generate a notification for users if it detects potential security issues in one of the installed apps on the phone and suggests actions to keep their devices safe. Google says the Play Protect suite has also prevented more than 1.9 billion malware installations from non-Google Play sources.

In May last year, Google also implemented a policy that instructed developers to clarify whether an app they published is intended for children or not. This policy also includes requirements for collecting data for such apps, advertisements that must be child-friendly, and an app that is not marked for children, that may not inadvertently appeal to them.

Google says the company will invest heavily in three key security areas this year: strengthening app security policies to protect user privacy, faster detection of bad actors and blocking repeat offenders, and detecting and removing apps with malicious content and behaviour.

