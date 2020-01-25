Instead, the central railway will operate the night traffic and the power supply for launching beams for a new public foot on the bridge between Sion and Kurla.

CR will operate blocks on the 6 lines which are the slow Up & Dn lines, the fast Up & Dn lines and the Up & Dn Harbor lines, between Vadala Road and Mankhurd on the Harbor lines and between Ghatkopar / Kurla and Matunga on the lines main. The night block will take place on Saturday and Sunday evening from 01:00 to 04:50.

For this reason, the train circulation model will be as follows:

SUSPENSION OF SUBURBAN TRAINS

Main line

1. The last local chapter of the DN on the main line will leave the CSMT at 12:25 am for Karjat

2. The Last Up local on Main Line will leave Thane at 12:23 am for CSMT.

3. The first local chapter of the DN on the main line will leave the CSMT at 4:48 am for Karjat

4. The first Main Line local will leave Thane at 4:56 am for CSMT

Harbor line

1. The last local of Dn on the Harbor line will leave CSMT at 12:24 am for Panvel

2. The first local branch of Dn on the Harbor line will leave CSMT at 04:52 am for Panvel

3. The first local on the Harbor line will leave Panvel at 4:29 am for CSMT

Cancellation of mail / express / passenger trains

1. Train No. 51154 Bhusaval-CSMT passenger leaving Bhusaval on 25.1.2020

2. Train n ° 51153 CSMT – Passenger from Bhusaval leaving CSMT on 26.1.2020

3. Train n ° 51034 Sainagar Shirdi – CSMT Express arriving CSMT on 26.1.2020

4. Train n ° 51033 CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi leaving CSMT on 26.1.2020

Rescheduling of Dn Mail / Express trains

1. Train No. 10103 CSMT – Madgaon Mandovi Express is reprogrammed to leave CSMT at 10:00 am (Departure scheduled at 7:10 am)

2. Train No. 11301 CSMT – Bengaluru Udyan Express is rescheduled to leave CSMT at 10:30 am (Departure scheduled at 8:05 am)

Short termination of CSMT mail / express trains

Trains 11020 Bhubaneshwar – Mumbai Konark Express, 12134 Mangluru – Mumbai Express and 12112 Amaravati – Mumbai Express arriving in Mumbai on 26.1.2020 will be interrupted at Dadar.

Regulation of mail / express trains arriving CSMT / Dadar

Postal / express trains arriving CSMT and Dadar during the blocking / morning period of 26.1.2020 will be regulated en route and will arrive at their destination from 2:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.

