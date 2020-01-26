Nigerian musician Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, known as D’banj, sent inspirational lyrics to music colleague Burna Boy, who was nominated for an award at this year’s Grammys.

The KOKO MASTER in a recent article on social media on Twitter encouraged Burna Boy as he lucked out for the Grammy Award.

Burna Boy’s album African Giant was nominated in the category Best World Music Album and it was nominated in the category with Altin Gün for Gece, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Directed by Jules Buckley for What Heat, Nathalie Joachim With the Spektral Quartet for Fanm D “Ayiti and Angelique Kidjo for Celia.

In his post, D’Banj wrote;

“Good luck Burna Boy 🖤 Bring the Grammy home 🙏🏿”

– D’banj D Kokomaster (@iamdbanj) January 25, 2020

