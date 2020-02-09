Golfs Vic Open demonstrates gender equality

Golf has a fair share of conservative traditions, but the Vic Open in Australia shows that sport can also be innovative.

Both male and female professionals played in alternating groups on two courses at the 13th Beach Golf Links in Geelong, with prize money of USD 1,100,000 each for men and women. This is the only event in the LPGA and European Tour program where this happens.

Min Woo Lee won the men’s tournament, while South Korean Park Hee-young won the women’s title after a playoff.

“The Vic Open should open people’s eyes to the fact that our game is full of amazing golf talents,” former Geoff Ogilvy US Open winner Geelong wrote on the LPGA website.

“It also shows that women and men who play together can work. Tennis has been doing this for years and has clearly benefited from it. There are certain major tennis championships where the women’s finals attract more attention than the men’s finals.

“I know that some people think it’s not complete justice – women play the best of three sets and men play the best of five sets, something like that – but at least they’re playing in the same place at the same time And they play for the same prize money. “

The victory of 21-year-old Lee brought the Australian a two-year exemption from the European Tour.

“I just played great and out of myself. I’m over the moon, ”Lee told reporters that his older sister – world number 9, Minjee Lee – won the Vic Open in 2014 and 2018.

READ: Tiger Woods’ son is good at golfing, but the video raises further questions

“The worst year of my life”

Park prevailed against South Koreans Choi Hye-jin and Ryu So-yeon in a playoff.

“Last year was the worst year in my life and I had to go to Q-School and I wanted to stop playing golf because I thought I had no game left,” said the 32-year-old Park.

“Then I went to Q-School and I had the chance to play another year this year. I never stopped and I think God gave me this gift. “

In June, the Swedish stars Anika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson will host the Scandinavian Mixed. 78 men and 78 women compete against each other in the same course where golfers fight for a prize fund and a trophy.