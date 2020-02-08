Golden State Warriors, Kerr: “Wiggins could already be playing against the Lakers”

Photo: NBC Sports

No doubt for Steve Kerr, Andrew Wiggins is the perfect player for Golden State Warriors, In fact, Kerr said he was very pleased with the outcome of the negotiations that brought Wiggin to the Golden State D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves: “I am satisfied with the purchase of Wiggins. This step makes sense for both teams.” Russell’s adaptability was questionable, we knew that from day one when he signed. If you already have players like Curry and Thompson, it is difficult to insert another dominant guard. We had 50 games to assess the situation: although it got complicated with Steph’s injury, we understood that Russell was not going well for our game. “

Wiggins is perfect for Kerr’s ideas

Although it takes time after Steve Kerr, Wiggins is a player who more closely matches his team’s game philosophy than Russell: “Andrew is very strong, he will adapt very well here: for many NBA players, adaptability is everything and Wiggins is one of them. In this position we have lost players like Durant, Iguodala, Livingston and Thompson who jump all season: there is a place in the quintet waiting for him, but there will be work because he is still young. “

Wiggins ready for debut with GSW

According to some sources, the Warriors debut could soon come against the Los Angeles Lakers. That’s Steve Kerr’s words about it: “Let’s see if he can play: I spoke to him yesterday, he told me he was excited to play for us and he could play for that, but we have to think about it.”

TO UPDATE

Pro source: Andrew Wiggins will make his Warriors debut tonight. It’s at ABC’s Chase Center against the Lakers.

– Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 8, 2020