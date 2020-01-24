Gold price update on January 24, 2020

Coronavirus from the Chinese city of Wuhan dominated world markets on January 23. Despite the closings in some cities in China, including Wuhan, this virus is rapidly approaching epidemic proportions around the world. Initially considered bearish for Chinese gold demand when cities closed, the refuge status for gold was improved even when the virus spread around the world. Infected patients have been detected in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, South Korea, etc. with more than 17 deaths to date. The growing panic caused by the Wuhan virus has greatly helped the yellow metal. Because, in such scenarios, money is a trash can. This has taken the Dow Jones out of its recent highs and could have an impact on the US dollar against most currencies.

In fact, the gold opened lower in the morning and seemed to slide downward in the face of headwinds. It opened in London at $ 1,554.05 (London is fixed). However, the spread of the virus and the position of the ECB on not touching the interest rate at (-) 0.50% and the easy monetary policy of the continuous purchase of bonds helped gold collect and close in London at $ 1,562.9 an ounce (London pm fix). The yellow metal even tested resistance levels of $ 1,568 per ounce in New York trading, but ended in the region of $ 1,562 to $ 63 per ounce due to lower oil prices. .

In stark contrast, the Indian gold market (blissfully unconscious) opened slightly lower in Mumbai at Rs.40,068 for 10 grams and closed even lower at Rs.40,023 for 10 grams. Once again, the strengthening of the US dollar and the rebound in the stock market caused the yellow metal to moderate. Silver also followed gold as it opened lower at Rs.45,895 per kg, then slid further at Rs.45,820 per kg, a loss of Rs.290. However, the two precious metals are expected to open higher on October 24 following trends abroad.

