Gold price update January 25, 2020 - Yellow metal struggles as coronavirus threat increases

Gold seems to hunt with foxes and run with hares. In recent trading sessions, yellow metals have been attracted and threatened due to its strong fundamentals when trading in the Asian and European markets.

However, in the New York trade, powered by professional buyers, the yellow metal generally ventures upward in its range. On Friday, gold was influenced mainly by the growing panic caused by the spread of the coronavirus (Wuhan) while more cities and more than 41 million people were isolated in China itself. The death toll is also increasing. As the virus spreads around the world, it could become the main driver of the price of gold. Even otherwise, gold rose in New York on the mixed IHS Markit PMI and Chinese New Year on January 25.

On Friday, the yellow metal opened lower for the first time in London at $ 1,561.85 an ounce (London am fix), to rebound and close in London at $ 1,564.3 an ounce. Subsequently, in New York, trading in the yellow metal rose to more than $ 1,576 per ounce at one point before closing the week in the region from $ 1,571 to $ 72 per ounce. Next week, the US Fed will meet on its monetary policy and the Bank of England meeting in the wake of Brexit could see the price of gold continue to advance. However, the Wuhan virus could overshadow all world markets. Stock markets and currencies may weaken while gold may find its wings, albeit temporarily.

On the domestic markets, gold opened with a gain of Rs.143 to Rs.40,166 for 10 gms and closed in Mumbai slightly down to Rs.40,157 for 10 gms (IBJA values ​​999 gold) on Friday January 24, 2020 .

The yellow metal has withstood the surge in stock markets over the past three days, but has been helped by the weaker rupee around Rs.71.30 towards a USD region. In addition, the upward trend in foreign markets, particularly in the United States, has seen gold hold up in the domestic market. Silver also opened higher than its previous close with a gain of Rs.260 to open at Rs.46.080 per kg and even ended even higher at Rs.46.145 per kg. The two precious metals are expected to open higher next week based on international trends.

