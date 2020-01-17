Proud father Shah Rukh Khan shared photos of his youngest son, AbRam, whom the superstar affectionately called “gold medal” after winning the race.

‘Gold Medal’ Shah Rukh Khan ‘is his Munchkin AbRam who won the race and drowns our hearts

SRK went to Twitter on Friday, where he shared a photo collage of AbRam along with medals and certificates.

“Race Day … My little” Gold Medal “with my Silver and Bronze winnings today at the race!” Presented by Shah Rukh Khan.

Race day … My little gold medal with silver and bronze win today at race !! pic.twitter.com/1k9NqjB65J

– Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 17, 2020

SRK married Gauri in 1991 after a six-year effort. They have a son Aryan (born 1997) and a daughter Suhan (born 2000). In 2013, they welcomed AbRama, who was born of surrogate age.

On the working front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in “Zero,” where he saw him play a dwarf. The film also plays Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!