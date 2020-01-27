Gold at $ 2,000? Prices climb global fear

Gold was one of the few investments to increase on Monday as concerns over the coronavirus epidemic led to a sharp drop in the market.

Gold has now risen more than 20% in the past year and is trading near $ 1,600 an ounce, its highest level since 2013. Other precious metals, such as silver and platinum, have also recovered. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones lost nearly 350 points in midday trading.

Some experts are wondering if gold could exceed $ 2,000 in the not too distant future. Gold last reached a historic high of just over $ 1,900 in 2011 amid the European debt crisis.

Gold and gold miners often do well when investors are afraid.

Concrete example: the Newmont miner was one of the few shares in the S&P 500 that traded earlier on Monday. In fact, gold stocks have been a good investment for quite some time. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has increased by almost 40% in the past year.

The CNN Business Fear & Greed index, which examines seven measures of market sentiment, plunged last week and is not far from showing levels of fear. The index was in territory of extreme greed barely a week ago.

“There are a lot of things that could go wrong for the stock market and the economic impact of a coronavirus downturn in China could be felt globally,” said David Beahm, president and chief executive officer of Blanchard & Company management.

But gold was doing well before most people had heard of the coronavirus. Why?

Low rates have led to brilliant returns for gold

Last year, three Federal Reserve interest rate cuts helped weaken the US dollar. This makes gold more attractive than the greenback and other paper currencies, especially since rates are negative in parts of Europe and Japan.

Gold is not the only commodity to have benefited from fears of a falling dollar and low interest rates. Silver, platinum and palladium prices have also skyrocketed in the past year.

This rally makes perfect sense given that interest rates are so low and the dollar is weakening. What is the exposure of a long-term investor to the precious metals in a retirement portfolio?

“AT 5% at 10% the allocation of gold and gold stocks makes sense, ”said Ralph Aldis, portfolio manager at US Global Investors. “This is the nascent start of a gold rally.”

Aldis said gold should continue to climb – and not just because average investors get nervous and seek it out as a refuge. Even the world’s major central banks are starting to accumulate gold as if they were Scrooge McDuck.

According to figures from the World Gold Council, central bank gold purchases increased by 12% in the first three quarters of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Central banks added 547.5 metric tonnes of gold on a net basis.

Investors are nervous about a litany of factors beyond fears of coronavirus, said Aldis. A flexible monetary policy around the world creates an unhealthy environment for equities – especially since corporate profits have steadily declined over the past year.

“The Fed and other central banks have poured money into the market. The cash flow driving stocks instead of profits makes people more nervous, “said Aldis.

Beahm de Blanchard added that fears of rising tensions in the Middle East have not dissipated either.

He noted that the broader stock market could become increasingly volatile this year due to the turmoil over the 2020 presidential election. Beahm argues that investors should have between 10% and 15% of their metal portfolio.

“This will be another year of double-digit percentage growth for gold. It could reach new all-time highs and reach $ 2,000 – if not this year, very soon on the horizon, “said Beahm.