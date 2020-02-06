“God is the greatest” – says Odion Ighalo when he shares a throwback photo of his visit to old Trafford as a fan

Nigerian football star Odion Ighalo is still shocked by his move to Manchester United.

In a recent interview, he pointed out that Manchester United is his youth club and it is a dream come true to finally wear the red jersey.

In a recent social media post on Twitter, he shared a photo of a visit to Old Trafford, home of Manchester United, when he was a fan.

He shared the photo with the caption;

“My visit to Old Trafford in 2013 as a fan and now I’m going to play in Old Trafford. God is the greatest.”

– Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) February 5, 2020

Source: www.ghgossip.com

