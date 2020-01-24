In the last four weeks, GoAir said, it has gone through an unplanned grounding of aircraft, which were supporting its current fleet operation.

Updated:January 23, 2020, 5:10 p.m. IST

Image for representation (GoAir)

Mumbai The economic airline GoAir said Thursday that it will temporarily suspend some flights because Airbus and Pratt & Whitney postponed the delivery of aircraft and engines, respectively.

In the last four weeks, the carrier said, it has gone through an unplanned grounding of aircraft, which supported its current fleet operation.

“Now, our business partners Airbus and Pratt & Whitney have informed us of their inability to deliver previously promised airplanes and engines until March 9, 2020, which are necessary to support our current growth.

“As a result, we have been forced to temporarily suspend certain flights that are part of our network, are scheduled and are open for sale,” he said in a statement.

Specific details were not disclosed.

Currently, the airline operates more than 325 daily flights and has about 60 aircraft in its fleet.

