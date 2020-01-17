Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky is on his hatred because he took his Instagram handle to display a few wads of dollars.

He pushed his enemies to go out with decent men who would spoil them with money.

READ ALSO: Nigerian student resists bullying and racist class in Germany (+ video)

In the post, he posted a video with the caption;

READ ALSO: WATCH – Teni at the age of 12 plays the judge on KKB Show

“Post it when you have it … Appointment date sugar daddy correct and leave the boy’s little pants Contactez. Contact @omosholas_place, it will help you live. There is no jazz anywhere. If you don’t believe in yourself, how will you believe what people give you? “

See this post on Instagram

Post it when you have it …… Correct date sugar daddy and leave the boy’s little pants 🙄. Contact @omosholas_place, she will help you live. There is no jazz anywhere. If you don’t believe in yourself, how will you believe in what people give you

A post shared by okuneye idris (@ bobrisky222) on January 17, 2020 at 1:30 am PST

Source: www.ghgossip.com

Facebook Comments