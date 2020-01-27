National-World

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) – Nola Village and Advocates is supporting parents, students and members of the Einstein charter school community, which will take place on Monday during a strike / demonstration.

In a press release, Step Up Louisiana explains: “this walkout / protest aims to inform, bring unity to the community and support parents and students in exercising their right to a better education in the New -Orléans “.

The demonstration will take place at 5316 Michoud Boulevard at 12 p.m. and will demand the immediate resignation of Einstein’s CEO, Michael McKenzie, and his board of directors.

This demonstration is organized and led by students after two students were involved in heavy fighting at the school. The two students suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized.

