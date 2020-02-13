Go Fishing and Hear Loose Koozies’ “Hills”

Loose Koozies, a country rock outfit based in Southeast Michigan, makes exciting no-frills music. Pedal Steel guitarist Pete Ballard has a hypnotically sluggish style, lead guitarist Andrew “Mad Dog” Moran [Ed. Note: hell yes] it is just as pleasant to laze in the background of the mix as it breaks out giddily in solos, and bassist Erin Davis and drummer Nick German seem to have the implicit connection that underpins most major rock bands. In front is the singer and guitarist E.M. Anyone who sings with a joke about heartache and hangover, who distracts stupidity. Your debut album, Feel a bit free – on March 27th via Outer Limits Lounge Records – is one of the most playable country records I’ve heard in a while.

The first single from the album is “Hills”, a meandering song about “rolling joints in the gentle hills”, “bite off more than you can chew” and fishing. Or, as Allen put it in an email to The FADER: