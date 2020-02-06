GMB: Susanna Reid forced Piers to defend Morgan while guest casts shadow

Enable JavaScript to view this video and consider upgrading to a web

Susanna Reid was forced to defend her co-host Piers Morgan at today’s Good Morning Britain, while a guest made a hilarious excavation.

The David and Sally Abel couple took part in the show live from Yokohama in Japan from a quarantined cruise ship after health officials confirmed that 10 people on board tested positive for coronavirus.

But just as they started their interview with Susanna and fellow presenter Ben Shephard, David couldn’t help casting shadow in the absence of Piers Morgan.

Good Morning Britain guest David Abel cast shadow on Piers Morgan (Photo: ITV)

Susanna Reid held her head in her hands (photo: ITV)

“Keep up to date, let us know what happens and you can get off the ship as quickly as possible with your fingers crossed,” Ben said as he closed himself.

And David answered, “Nice to talk to you – and I’m so happy it wasn’t Piers.”

The Good Morning Britain studio burst out laughing as Susanna buried her head in her hands.

Finally Susanna defended Piers and said to the couple: “You know what? In real life he is actually quite a nice person. “

“I say it jokingly,” David grinned.

Piers Morgan is currently living in Los Angeles (Photo: Rex)

Fortunately for David, Piers is currently in Los Angeles for the Oscars on Sunday – although we are convinced that he has something to say about the excavation on Twitter.

We all know that Good Morning Britain presenter Piers is not one to cut his words.

In episodes broadcast earlier this week, he branded Love Island participants “brain dead zombies” when he entered Ched Uzor.

More: Piers Morgan



He also went, not surprisingly, to the city with a woman from Peta who claimed that the word “pet” is harmful.

“You want to ban the word pet, but you want your organization to continue to be called Peta? Do you see the problem? But pet is offensive. I am offended by the use of the word pet, “he raged.

Good Morning Britain is broadcast on ITV on weekdays at 6 AM.





