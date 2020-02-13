Gmail for iPhone and iPad gets an important update; Can now add attachments from the Files app

Gmail is starting to roll out the feature for its iOS users from February 12 and all users should receive it in the next 15 days.

Google has announced a new Gmail update for the Apple iPhone and iPad line-up of devices, and there are major changes in the way the Gmail app now processes attachments on iOS and iPadOS devices. With this update, users can now upload attachments from the Files app to your iPhone or iPad while composing or replying to an email. Google says this feature is now being rolled out for users and will be enabled without you having to turn on or change any settings. All the user needs to do is tap the attachment icon in the upper right corner and browse to the “Attachments” section, then tap the folder icon to select the attachment in the Files app. The “attachment” section is displayed instead of the previous recent attachment section.

Google informed about the pace of the rollout and said it will be an extensive rollout done in two types, one by Rapid Release Domains and the other by Planned Release Domains. The rollout of the function starts from 12 February and is available to users during the next 15 days. This feature was long awaited by the users of the Gmail iOS app and the same will make the process of attaching files, including documents, photos, etc., much easier.

