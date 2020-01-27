GM to invest $ 2.2B in Detroit to build electric vehicles

In this photo, on September 16, 2019, members of United Auto Workers Local 22 take to the streets during a national strike following interruption of talks outside the General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant in Hamtramck, Mich. GM said in a statement Monday, January 27, 2020, that the plant will begin construction of the company’s first electric pickup late in 2021, followed by a funky-looking self-driving bus for GM Cruise’s Cruise. (Mandi Wright / Detroit Free Press via AP, file)

General Motors is spending $ 2.2 billion to renovate a remnant Detroit plant so it can build a series of electric and motor vehicles, eventually employing 2,200 people.

GM said in a statement Monday that the plant will begin manufacturing the company’s first electric pickup late 2021, followed by a funky-looking self-driving bus for GM Cruise’s Cruise.

The truck will be the first of many electric vehicles to be built at the plant, which crosses the border between Detroit and the Hamtramck enclave. The company plans to revive the Hummer license plate for one of the vehicles.

In November 2018, GM announced plans to close the plant along with three others in the US. However, the company promised to reopen Detroit-Hamtramck to build electric vehicles during negotiations with United Auto Workers.

At that time the factory employed about 1,500 hourly wage and salaried workers. Currently, the plant is working on a shift with approximately 900 employees manufacturing Cadillac CT6 and Chevrolet Impala sedans.

The plant will close at the end of February, when renovation is expected to begin. The general assembly area as well as the paint and body shops will receive major upgrades, including new machinery, conveyors and controls, GM said in a statement.

GM will also invest $ 800 million in equipment for parts suppliers and other projects related to the new electric trucks.

The plant will be the first GM assembly plant to be fully dedicated to the manufacture of electric vehicles.

“Through this investment, GM is taking a big step towards establishing our vision of an electric future,” GM President Mark Reuss said in a statement. He was due to announce plans Monday at the plant with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The announcement came days after the Michigan Economic Growth Prize, the Michigan strategic fund, agreed to revise tax cuts for GM in return for the company’s commitment to invest at least $ 3.5 billion in more than $ 10 billion in more than $ 10 billion. including the construction of electric vehicles in Detroit-Hamtramck.

Mark Reuss, President of General Motors, speaks at the GM Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich., On Monday, January 27, 2020. General Motors spends $ 2.2 billion to renovate the remaining plant to build a series of electric and self-propelled vehicles. (AP Photo / Paul Sancya)

The value of the automaker’s maximum state tax credit dropped by $ 325 million to almost $ 2.3 billion by 2029. GM still maintains at least 34,750 jobs in Michigan – it has about 45,000 now – but has more flexibility to count. at its headquarters in Detroit and its research, development and engineering campus in the Warren suburb.

The factory currently employs about 800 people. Production of the Chevrolet Impala will stop at the end of February, with renovation work starting to produce electric pickups and other vehicles. The plant will have 2,000 employees once it is at full capacity.

GM’s CEO, Mary Barra, has promised an “electric future”, with the company restructuring to partially raise cash to develop 20 electric models it plans to sell globally by 2023.

GM has already announced plans from a joint venture with LG Chem to invest $ 2.3 billion to build a battery power plant in Lordstown, Ohio. The plant will supply blisters to vehicles manufactured at the Detroit plant.

GM expects the Lordstown plant to employ up to 1,000 people. Last year, the company closed a giant small car assembly plant that employed 4,000 people just two years ago.

Battery factory workers are likely to earn less than the roughly $ 30 per hour paid to workers at vehicle assembly plants.

GM, Korea LG Chem in business to build a plant in Ohio

