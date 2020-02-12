GM Korea will suspend the assembly line because the virus affects parts supply

General Motors was hit by a supply chain disruption caused by the Corona virus outbreak in China

General Motors, the largest US automotive company, was hit by the Corona virus supply chain interruptions in China on Wednesday when its South Korean unit announced partial shutdown next week.

The corona virus has killed more than 1,100 people and infected over 44,000 people in mainland China. It has spread to more than two dozen countries and is now considered a global health emergency.

China is the world’s largest exporter of goods, and Beijing’s extended holidays and restrictions on movement to curb the outbreak have affected supplies of items, including automotive parts.

One of the two assembly lines in GM Korea’s Bupyeong complex west of Seoul, which can produce more than 400,000 vehicles annually, will be closed next Monday and Tuesday due to a shortage of parts from China, a representative of AFP said.

GM Korea relies heavily on China for the wiring harnesses that connect the complex electronics of the vehicles.

But the operations could “quickly return to normal” after the two-day break, he said, since the Chinese are now “returning to work.”

Japanese auto giant Nissan announced earlier this week that it would stop operating at its Kyushu facility from February 14-17 due to supply shortages from China.

The South Korean Hyundai Motor, which with its subsidiary Kia is considered the fifth largest automobile manufacturer in the world, stopped operating in its complex with five plants in the coastal city of Ulsan last week.

Production will resume “gradually” this week, but the situation will continue to depend on the supply of parts, Hyundai said in a statement, without specifying exact recovery dates.

Hyundai ceases domestic production due to outbreak in China

© 2020 AFP

Quote:

GM Korea stops production line as the virus affects parts supply (2020, February 12)

Retrieved February 12, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-gm-korea-line-virus.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.