Glow Recipe has juicy news

It’s hard to keep beauty secrets to me. Pat me on the back because I’ve managed to keep the new lip balm from Glow Recipe under lock and key.

Earlier this week I got to know the brand’s first makeup product and the latest addition to their watermelon skin care family: Watermelon Glow Lip Pop. The product is half makeup, half skin care and everything your current lip balm doesn’t do.

Not only do amino acids and watermelon extract make it a moisturizing moisturizer for your lips, but also AHAs and coconut sugar make it a great exfoliant. It goes from peeling to balm, but that’s not all.

This hybrid lip treatment also gives you a pretty pink pout, so technically it’s also a lip tint.

What I love most about Watermelon Glow Lip Pop is that it moisturizes my lips for hours. And if you live in New York City, where it’s very cold, then you know that this is not an easy task.

The lip balm is mixed with coconut oil and jojoba esters, which provide long-lasting moisture. And you can see for yourself later this month.

You can buy Watermelon Glow Lip Pop for $ 22 on January 31 when it hits Sephora.

