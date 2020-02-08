Global warming: Antarctica records the highest temperature in history

Antarctica recorded the highest temperature, 18.3C (64.9F), on Thursday. It was recorded in the Antarctic Peninsula, in the northwest corner of the continent, which is one of the fastest warming regions in the world. Taken by the Argentine research base Esperanza, it is being verified by the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and is 0.8 ° C higher than the previous maximum temperature of 17.5 ° C, registered in March 2015. The climatologist James Renwick, in an interview with Guardian Australia said: “The reading is impressive since it has only been five years since the previous record was established and this is almost a higher degree Celsius. It’s a sign of the warming that has been going on there that is much faster than the world average. “

Speaking about the record temperature, WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis said that this “is not a figure that would normally be associated with Antarctica, even in summer.” Temperatures in Antarctica have increased by almost 3 ° C in the last five decades. WMO has said about 87 percent of glaciers along the west coast of the continent have “retired” and have shown an “accelerated withdrawal” in the past 12 years, as a result of global warming.

Clare Nullis said: “The amount of ice lost annually by the Antarctic ice sheet increased at least six times between 1979 and 2017.” He said the melting of glaciers “means that we are in big trouble when it comes to rising sea levels.” She also said: “What we know is a matter of great concern. The Antarctic Peninsula, where we saw this temperature record yesterday. It is among the fastest warming regions on the planet. We hear a lot about the Arctic, but this particular part of the Antarctic Peninsula is warming up very quickly. ” In July 2019, the Arctic region recorded a record temperature of 21 ° C at a base at the northern end of the island of Ellesmere in the Canadian Arctic.

