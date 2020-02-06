Global submission stopped in ICE Sanctuary City Retaliation

Image: Shutterstock

In a transparent attempt to punish the state of New York for its recently implemented Green Light Law, the federal government announced Wednesday that New York residents can no longer participate in certain trusted traveler programs, including Global Entry.

The Green Light Act, which came into force in December, allows undocumented immigrants to apply for New York driving licenses and also keeps applicants’ information out of the hands of immigration enforcement.

So it is easy to see why Acting Home Secretary Chad Wolf decided to unveil the new restriction for Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program, explaining that in addition to offering IDs to “illegal aliens” (a “mass security threat to the rest” of the country, “says Carlson,” he was concerned about the provision of the law prohibiting the DMV from sharing criminal records with ICE and CBP.

“I would say that today we sent a letter to New York stating that, because they have taken these measures, they are no longer eligible to participate in these Trusted Traveler programs,” he said.

“They cannot enroll or re-enroll in these Trusted Traveler programs that Custom and Border Protection offers because we no longer have access to check that they meet those program requirements. We have to do our job. “

According to CNN, the letter in question states that the green light law will hamper ICE’s “objective of protecting the people of New York from imminent threats to national security and public security”.

Rich Azzopardi, an adviser to Governor Andrew Cuomo, told the station that the state would review the directive and respond accordingly. “This is clearly political retribution by the federal government and we are going to review our legal options,” he said.

