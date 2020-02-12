Global stocks are rising despite constant virus fright

TOKYO – Global equities were higher on Wednesday, although the outbreak of a new virus, especially in China, continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The CAC 40 of France added 0.1% in early trading to 6,063.26. Germany’s DAX increased 0.3% to 13,667.35. The British FTSE 100 inch rose 0.1% to 7,506.66. US equities fell higher with futures from Dow by 0.2% to 29,293. S&P 500 futures achieved 0.2% to 3,364.90.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 increased by 0.7% and ended at 23,861.21. The S & P / ASX 200 of Australia increased by 0.5% to 7,088.20. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.9% to 27,819.94, while the Shanghai Composite also increased by 0.9% to 2,926.90.

“Despite concerns about coronavirus, investors tend to believe that central banks and policy makers have measures to stimulate the economy during and after the public health crisis,” CMC Markets said in a report.

China reported 97 additional deaths from the new disease, called COVID-19, reducing the total number of deaths beyond 1,100, while the country remained largely closed to prevent spread. The number of cases worldwide is around 45,000, with the exception of a few hundred in China.

Investor sentiment in Asia was also somewhat welcomed by Wall Street, where modest gains made the S&P 500 and Nasdaq overnight from day to day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up essentially flat.

Investors weighed a series of mainly solid corporate earnings reports. Sprint shot up after a federal judge took over a major obstacle for the company that was taken over by T-Mobile. Cruise operators, hotels and other companies that focus on travel have made solid profits, the last sign that traders are less concerned about the economic impact of the virus outbreak.

Investors also receive some encouragement from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s reaction in a report to Congress that it was too early to assess the threat to the US economy from the virus, but he noted that the economy “was on its way a very good place ‘with strong job creation and moderate growth.

Traders welcomed the decision of a federal judge to reject claims from a group of states and argued that T-Mobile would mean the proposed $ 26.5 billion buyout of rival Sprint would mean less competition and higher phone bills. Shares in Sprint and T-Mobile rose on Wall Street. Shares of SoftBank, which owns Sprint, have jumped in trading in Tokyo.

ENERGY:

Benchmark crude oil added 74 cents to $ 50.68 per barrel. It rose 37 cents to settle at $ 49.94 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, won $ 1.09 to $ 55.10 per barrel.

CURRENCIES:

The dollar rose to 109.90 Japanese yen from 109.85 yen on Tuesday. The euro weakened from $ 1.0914 to $ 1.0914.

