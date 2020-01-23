Global goal live: Dubai will host a charity event in September. Here are the musicians who will play

The upcoming Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream mega-event aims to eradicate global poverty. In a recent development, Dubai will host 10 other cities for the charity event to be held on September 26, 2020. The event is a 10-hour TV show on six continents organized by Global Citizen and will witness various events International. artists take center stage for shows, reported Arabian Business. While the line-up for the Dubai stage has not yet been announced, the names of some bigwig musicians have been released, with the Global Goal Live event aimed at attracting more than 1.5 billion people.

While its annual target of $ 350 billion is set to help the world’s poorest countries, the event will also appeal to many governments and the private sector for help. Global Goal Live plans to reach its goal (Sustainable Development Goals) by 2030. Dubai, New York, Lagos and Seoul have already been locked out as host cities. However, other European cities will be announced soon. Artists who have already been confirmed for the event include Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Cyndi Lauper, D’banj, Eddie Vedder, EXO, Her, Janelle Monae, Lizzo, Metallica and Miley Cyrus.

There will also be performances by Muse, Ozuna, Ozzy Osbourne, Pharrell Williams, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shawn Mendes, Tiwa Savage and Usher. The event will be a “Live Aid” type musical affair, with 10 hours of musical performances as well as speakers and political decision-makers present. United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs and Future Mohammed Al-Gergawi joined Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday to reveal the news, which was announced in part of the participation of the delegation of the United Arab Emirates in “Reimagining the world”. Biggest Challenges panel, organized by Global Citizen. We cannot wait for the event which already looks promising!

.