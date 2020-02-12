Global Fashion Week escapes every black woman you have to take

Photo credit: @spfw

The fashion week in New York City may be finishing, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take your love of global wear with you. Of course you may already be familiar with haute couture that runs along the catwalks of other fashion week events in Paris, Milan and London, but these destinations have no style monopoly.

There are other great destinations in the world where high-end designers rule and #BlackGirlMagic rules. From the trendy runways of Copenhagen to the progressive streets of Tokyo and Lagos, these haute getaways are exactly what you need to combine your love of travel with your love of fashion slays.

Check out our list of worldwide fashion week adventures that should be on the bucket list of every traveling fashionista.

Copenhagen Fashion Week

Although the winter 2020 collection may have hit the runways in January, there is still plenty of time to go to Europe in August for the spring / summer 2021 edition of Copenhagen Fashion Week. Grab a room at the minimalist chic Nobis Hotel and use it as the basis for capturing all the great street style in the city before you take a little sightseeing in Tivoli Gardens and grab some Surinamese peanut soup from Nihao YAO.

Photo credit: @cphfw

Lagos Fashion Week

They say that God created black people and created black people style, so it’s no surprise that Fashion Week in Lagos, Nigeria is a must for every fashionista. Lagos Fashion Week, held in October, highlights the best designers on the continent and shows the trendy style of the Nigerian metropolis. Stay at Lagos Continental on Victoria Island and grab a bite at Yellow Chilli after a day of shows and parties.

Photo credit: @KelechiAmadiObi

Tokyo Fashion Week

If you are looking for style that goes beyond the runway, then Fashion Week Tokyo should be on your list. Even with large designer shows, it is always the street style of Tokyo that steals the show. After you grab a room at the luxurious Hoshinoyo ryokan, head to the city’s Harajuku district to see the famous Harajuku girls and other locals wearing their extreme style. Then race through the Mario Kart-style city before calling it a night.

Photo credit: KIRA / TOKYOFASHION.COM

São Paulo Fashion Week

São Paulo Fashion Week is known as one of the biggest fashion moments in the world behind New York, London, Paris and Milan and is a feast for the eyes in the fall. Set up your camp at the Grand Hyatt São Paulo and spend your downtime between shopping at the Praça Benedito Calixto market or enjoy the beauty of Ibirapuera Park.

Photo credit: @spfw

South Africa Fashion Week

Fashion in the motherland is so much fun, we had to mention it twice. Go to Johannesburg in April for the Fashion Week of South Africa. Designed to emphasize the socio-economic value of the country’s vibrant fashion design culture, it even has 29 established designers redefining the meaning of luxury in African fashion. The chic Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff Johannesburg is the perfect home away from home while people watch and explore the wonders of the city. Grab a pot of oxtail and a glass of fresh South African wine at Urban Moyo in Sandton to end the evening.

Photo credit: @ stephenobi.jpg

