The K-Pop superstars present their fourth album with the atmospheric jewel “Black Swan”.

If you doubt that BTS Is global, just look at their just announced MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR dates. The reigning Kings of K-Pop play 37 stadium shows in 17 different cities on three continents. After the start of the live extravaganza at home in South Korea on April 11, the world’s most popular band will stop in major cities such as Los Angeles, Toronto, Barcelona, ​​Tokyo and Berlin. You can see all BTS tour dates above. (Note that there are unpublished shows on June 13th and 14th).

How do you get a ticket given the expected demand? It is worth being a member of a fan club here. The press release states: “From Wednesday, February 5, 3:00 p.m. local time to Thursday, February 6, 11:00 p.m. local time, GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY members have the first opportunity to purchase tickets for the pre-sale of Ticketmaster Verified Fan You can register to join the army here. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on February 7th.

