Glenda Gilson says she'll think twice before moving on to Dancing with the Stars in the future

Glenda Gilson said she would think twice before going into something like DWTS in the future, and admitted that it made her feel vulnerable.

Former Xpose star, who left the show as the second celebrity on Sunday, added that she wasn’t ready to leave.

The 38-year-old said: “I’m sorry for Rob. (Rowinski, your professional partner) This is the game.

“I think I just enjoyed it. I saw that at Yewande last week too. This is the nature of the game and someone has to go.

TV presenter Glenda Gilson and pro dancer Robert Rowinski introduced themselves after being voted out of Dancing with the Stars during the live show.

(Image: Kyran OBrien Photography / kobpix)

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

“I am devastated to go. I will miss (Rob) our lovable routines and everyone participating in the competition.

“Everyone, they’re really nice. I’ve heard there was a bit of rivalry in the past, but not that bunch.”

Meanwhile, Glenda admitted yesterday morning after bedtime to reflect on the shock result that she found it difficult to judge herself every week.

Bobby’s mother, one, said to RTE Entertainment: “I’m upset to go, I didn’t want to go yet.

“In the past few weeks I will keep saying:” Oh God, I have to go through this again, I do so much. “I was wondering if I could do it.

“My husband did a lot for me and covered me, but when your name is called, you think:” Actually, I could have passed a week or two if everyone pretended to be me “and then returned to reality.

“Now I feel like I don’t know what to do with myself because my hours have been full since late November.”

When asked what teaching her about the show taught her about herself, she joked, “That I can’t dance. Sorry Rob.”

Virgin Media’s moderator added: “I think I will probably think twice about taking over in the future because you are so vulnerable.

TV presenter Glenda Gilson and pro dancer Robert Rowinski during the live show of Dancing with the Stars.

(Image: Kyran OBrien Photography / kobpix)

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

“I don’t know if it’s my age or because I just had a child, but I found it quite difficult to be criticized and judged.”

“Of course I want to be good at everything I do in life.”

Glenda danced a contemporary ballroom routine to Titanic’s My Heart Will On on Sunday.

Judge Brian Redmond said: “You hit a small iceberg after the first lift.

“The dance is called” contemporary ballroom “. There wasn’t enough ballroom in it.”