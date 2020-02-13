Glen Johnson tells Jadon Sancho to drop off Manchester United for Chelsea

Different clubs are looking for wonder kid Jadon Sancho (Photo: Getty Images)

Former Liverpool and England defender, Glen Johnson, has warned Jadon Sancho that joining Manchester United could be the wrong step for his career.

The winger of Borussia Dortmund has been the subject of interest from the European top clubs and was high on the summer wish list of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In Germany, reports have emerged that the 20-year-old will leave the Bundesliga club at the end of the season, making United, Liverpool and Chelsea very alert.

Johnson told talkSPORT: “Almost everyone who can pay his transfer costs will want him so that he can take the time to choose his next club.

“But I think it would be the wrong decision to sign for Man United.

Chelsea completed the signing of Hakim Ziyech at Ajax and might consider adding Sancho as well (Photo: Getty Images)

“If he’s going to a team like United right now, it’s a great club, of course, and it would look great on his resume, but the team is not where they should be.

“As a young child, they would put too much pressure on him from day one. Such a young kid shouldn’t fly the flag for a club like United.

“I think he would feel the pressure everywhere in the Premier League, so that would be hard too.”

More: Premier League



Johnson, who has spent more than six years in Liverpool, feels like his former club, or Chelsea by Frank Lampard, would be much better suited for Sancho to grow in the long run.

He added: “If he went to Chelsea or Liverpool or maybe a club in Spain, because he didn’t need to make an impression right away, they would make him bleed in the team over time as his development progressed. would help.

“He may not be guaranteed to start every week, but he would do it the right way.”

MORE: Jamie Carragher urges Chelsea to sign Jadon Sancho after completing the deal for Hakim Ziyech

MORE: Manchester United goal Jadon Sancho could light up “Old Trafford,” says Lee Sharpe