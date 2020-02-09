Glad India was partitioned, the Muslim League would not have allowed the nation to function: Natwar Singh

New Delhi: “I am glad that India is divided”, otherwise the Muslim League would not have let the country function and there would have been more “Direct Action Days”, veteran K Natwar Singh said here Sunday.

The former Foreign Minister spoke at the launch of the new book “Gandhi’s Hinduism: The Struggle Against Jinnah’s Islam,” the new book by Rajya Sabha MP MJ Akbar. It was released by former President Pranab Mukherjee in his home.

“In my opinion, I am pleased that India was partitioned. Because if India were not partitioned, we would have had direct action days – the first we had during the life of Jinnah (Muhammad Ali) was on August 16, 1946 when thousands of Hindus were killed in Kolkata (then Calcutta), and of course the retribution took place in Bihar, where thousands of Muslims were killed.

“It could also be impossible for the simple reason that the Muslim League would not have allowed the country to function,” he said.

The Muslim League, led by Mohammed Ali Jinnah, had called on Muslims to take direct action to support the establishment of a separate nation.

On August 16, 1946, also known as the Calcutta Killings or Direct Action Day from 1946, common riots broke out between Muslims and Hindus in Calcutta in the province of Bengal from what was then British India.

To substantiate his position on the Muslim League, Singh gave the example of the interim government of India, formed on September 2, 1946, and how the Muslim League first refused to join the cabinet of Vice-President Jawaharlal Nehru of the Council, and later part whose proposals alone are “rejected”.

“Therefore you can imagine this on a larger scale, if India were not divided, the Muslim League would have made it very difficult for us to function. Also, the situation of the government (then) would have deteriorated by the week,” he said .

Singh described Gandhi and Jinnah as two very “big” and “difficult” people. “It would have been impossible to live with them. Because the standards of Gandhiji were very high and the temperament of Jinnah was so abrasive that I certainly couldn’t get along with him,” said the 88-year-old, adding that he the only one in the audience who saw Gandhi in flesh and blood.

He believed it was Gandhi who pampered Jinnah with the conviction of India’s last governor-general C Rajagopalachari.

“In many ways, and it is my judgment, that Gandhiji pampered Jinnah. In 1944, Gandhi visited the house of Jinnah in Malabar Hill 17 times. But Jinnah did not return once.

“Now why Gandhiji went there? I know it because Shri C Rajagopalachariji chased him to do this. Jinnah was a member of Congress for many years, but when Gandhi appeared on the scene … Jinnah did not fit in his temper of non-program cooperation and gradual goodbye. The real goodbye took place in 1928. Then Jinnah went to London to become a lawyer because he conceived a political future for himself, “he said.

According to former President Pranab Mukherjee, it was a “well-written” and “thoroughly researched” work that could become an important reference for analyzing the history of the partition.

“It (the book) clearly demonstrates the essential spiritual secularism that Mahatamaji stood for and the divisiveness and utilitarian color that Jinnah gave to religion, only to achieve political goals.

“It also tells how Mahatma Gandhi and the Indian National Congress stood against the country’s divisions like a rock,” he said.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who was also present at the event, praised the book and said that Gandhi would want to go to Pakistan on August 15 “was symbolic of the great pain he had worn.”

It wasn’t just about Partition, but Gandhi was of the opinion that outside of Partition “the relationship (between India and Pakistan) will be such that it is likely to hurt and bleed both countries that turned out to be so correct,” he said.

“Probably 70 years is not very long. Time will pass and we will learn from our own experiences. We will probably do the right things after we have experimented with everything else.”

“We will realize that our co-existence is a possibility and a reality, and the only thing that is beneficial at the end is” Doval said.

The book, published by Bloomsbury, claims to analyze both the ideology and personality of those who have shaped the fate of the region, and describes the blunders, dilapidated and conscious chicanery that permeated the politics of seven explosive years between 1940 and 1947.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.