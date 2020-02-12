Giveaways win big for AAP

Arvind Kejriwal’s incredible victory in the election of the Delhi Assembly was not entirely unexpected. What was surprising, however, was the Aam Aadmi Party’s record. Over 70 seats are expected to be won in the 70-member assembly. This time, the First Past The Winning Post system benefited AAP, which was practically a direct competition between him and the BJP. The Congress collapsed so thoroughly that more than 60 of its candidates were unable to withhold their deposits. The complete wiping out signals a new crisis for the party that has ruled the capital for 15 years before Anna Hazare gave birth to one of the more opportunistic and unprincipled politicians for whom unscrupulousness is a matter of course. Kejriwal can stoop for power. And its winning principle is neither an ideological appeal nor a programmatic agenda for governance. He believes that voters have a transactional relationship with politicians, and giving away giveaways is the only way to keep their support. Free bijli, free paani, free rides for women on local buses and in the subway, programs such as paid visits for seniors to important pilgrimage centers are therefore an effective weapon to keep power. Monthly savings of 1,000 rupees or more mean a lot to the majority of voters in shanty colonies. The excess money helps them to transfer a larger amount to families at home in countries from which they were relocated in search of gainful employment. Giving away giveaways was only an essential part of the story. Kejriwal is a 24X7 propagandist who markets his real or unreal accomplishments without reference to actual reality. It was wise of the AAP supreme command that he refused to join the BJP on Shaheen Bagh. Knowing that the 16 percent Muslim vote would surely be sought after the collapse of Congress, he saw no percentage in publicly supporting Shaheen Bagh Tamasha. His MLA from the Shaheen Bagh region was also the main inspiration for the protest against CAA. The BJP has predictably woven its entire campaign around Shaheen Bagh and sold a version of the harsh nationalism that suspects the patriotism of ordinary Muslims. The forces behind the more than two-month blockade of one of the capital’s main arteries were extremist elements in the Muslim community that had received the support of the secular media elite because of their visceral animus of modes. The 16 percent turnout of Muslims in the capital turned out to be positive with almost 96 percent. This was practically the last time the AAP profit was voted. Thanks to a campaign with a high decibel component, which Amit Shah personally led in the two weeks before the survey, BJP was able to increase its vote share to 40 percent. The collapse of the congress, in which just under four percent of the respondents were present, still cost the election to the BJP.

Another state has written off the congress. After Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, UP etc., the congress has shrunk so much that a new question mark has appeared over its leadership. If the courtiers are still unable to discover their collective spine to challenge the Gandhis in the face of series losses, a certain downfall awaits them. In the meantime, the Kejriwal victory can severely affect the economy if state by state takes the lead in awarding all kinds of giveaways. The announcement by a number of governments to provide free electricity to the poor will worsen the financial situation of state-run electricity companies, all of which are in dire financial straits. If the Delhi infection spreads more free travel for women on buses and local trains, this is the next step, especially if a parliamentary poll is nearby. Such ruthless populism will only increase states’ budget deficits. We can hardly afford such a waste, especially when the economy is in a downturn. The BJP did not run for election with a ministerial candidate and its state entity was divided. Despite his tremendous energy and willingness to fight well, Amit Shah cannot always compensate for the weakness of government units.