Give Oscars Remake, restart, invent nausea? Here’s medicine

Go to every corner of the internet today and you’ll probably hear wannabe cinephiles and critics (amateur or professional) moaning about the lack of originality in studio films.

You hear the dreaded ‘remake’ or the eye-roll that generates ‘reboot’ or the wild ‘brain shake’ that is armed in a kind of molotov cocktail that is then thrown to a film that is reminiscent of another film.

Even the Oscars are not immune to this criticism today. Just look at “Marriage Story”, which can easily be seen as a play on 1979’s “Kramer Vs. Kramer;” or “JoJo Rabbit” is based on the book “Caging Skies” by Christine Leunens and a cinematic mashup of Chaplin’s “The Great Dictator”, “The Producers” and “Alice no longer lives here;” “1917” seems to recall 1998 “Saving Private Ryan” and “Little Women” is … well, “Little Women” for the sixth time.

When (if) Joaquin Phoenix becomes the best actor for ‘Joker’, we will gladly remember Heath Ledger in his award-winning version of the psychopathic villain from ‘The Dark Knight’ from 2008.

Last year even “A Star is Born” armchair received Oscar experts in a frenzy for the fourth iteration.

But we say to those no-sayers … go off.

This is not a new trend or new obsession.

“Star Wars” was an American version of “The Hidden Fortress” by Kurosawa that took place in space. “Raiders of the Lost Ark” paid homage to the classic adventure series of the 1930s and 1940s. There was “The Parent Trap” in 1998 and 1961. “Scarface” began his life in 1983 as a black-and-white film from 1932 based from a novel from 1929.

“The Scorpion King” was a “2002 spin-off from the 2001 prequel to the remake of a 1932 film in 1999”, such as pointed out by writer / producer Stephen Follows.

Heck, classic Hollywood is full of reboots, such as “Frankenstein” from 1931 and “The Wizard of Oz” from 1939, both of which were made decades ago as silent films.

It has all been done before and for good reason. It is just the nature of storytelling.

If we believe, as many do, that there are only 7 basic story archetypes, with each version being told over and over again, then every movie is restarted.

Christopher Booker outlines this theory in his book, “The seven basic plots: Why we tell stories”

Here are the plot lines and examples of each:

Overcoming the Monster (“Jurassic World”)

Rags to Riches (“Cinderella”)

The Quest (“The Lord of the Rings”)

Travel and return. (“Back to the future”)

Comedy (“Bridesmaids”)

Tragedy (“Avengers: Infinity War”)

Rebirth (“Beauty and the Beast”)

Maybe the reboot outrage is fear of getting older, because it is a sure sign of someone’s age when we say, “ugh, they already remedy THAT.” Maybe we want to hold on to our youth and its drenched nostalgia to all its worth.

Anyway, let’s stop complaining about some of our favorite stories with these second and third and fourth acts!

Yes, the amount of time, rather than the short amount of time, between some current reboots can be a case for reboot nausea. In a period of almost 30 years we have had 9 films (see Heath Ledger above) with five different Batman actors. Next year it will be Robert Pattinson ‘s turn to put on the cape in “The Batman”.

But still, we’ll take it. We are happy to accept it. Just look what awaits us!

After the restart of all women in 2016, we have a new “Ghostbusters” this year that picks up the continuity of the original films from 1984 and 1989. Take part in ‘Halloween Kills’, a sequel to a restart and the new movie ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ is also being made.

And because we are scary, nice fact, the first horror film – a French film from 1896 called “Le Manoir du Diable” – was made again only a year later in England, where it was known as “The Haunted Castle”.

And yes, we are here for the news that “Anaconda” from 1997 with Jennifer Lopez recently got the green light. Please let J.Lo have a cameo. Or ice cube.

We say pop popcorn and come on!

Ooooh. What about “Come on: 2021”? Cast Beanie Feldstein, Lana Condor and Storm Reid. Done.

