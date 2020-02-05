Give bad news to Makinde – Peter Obi explains to Oyo commissioners, advisers

Former Anambra governor and vice-presidential candidate of the Democratic People’s Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, Peter Obi, has advised members of the Oyo Cabinet to endeavor to deliver “bad news” to Governor Seyi Makinde.

Obi said Wednesday at the state government retreat that this was the only way the governor would learn the truth about his administration.

Obi said, “My interaction with people really shows that you are on the right track,” adding that people are happy with developments in the state of Oyo so far.

Obi urged the State Executive Council to help shape the governor’s vision so that the state can safely achieve its goal.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, Obi was quoted as saying that the state’s ship should not carry a passenger who had exceeded its destination.

He urged Makinde to always ensure a 100% commitment to achieve his goals, because in his view people do not want 100% results, but 100% efforts.

“I’m happy with how things are going. Governor Makinde is the driver of the vehicle who brings you all to the destination. You have to work with him to get the vehicle to the destination safely, ”said Obi.

The former governor also stressed the importance of communication in governance, adding that members of the Executive Council must be ready to tell the governor the bitter truth, which he always called “the bad news”.

During the retreat, Governor Makinde, who was reviewing his government’s services related to the four-point service agenda, said overall, “We are on track to accelerate the development of the state of Oyo.”

He said: “We can only do more at the speed of two things; On the one hand, we can achieve more with the speed of the team and, on the other hand, with the speed of trust. “

He added that the retreat would help his team members review service delivery and set goals in the coming months.

He said: “I have so much faith in you. So come along and let us work together in confidence.

“As the administration, we have a lot to do together. It might seem like we’re really doing something that could have a serious impact on governance? My answer is yes.

“As part of the team, let’s make our own contribution, and I believe that setting this governance standard ensures that we have continuity in this space.

“If you are there while the ingredients are being put together, you have the opportunity to learn how this soup comes out at the end of the day.”