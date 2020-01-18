An associate of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer was sending text messages to the president’s main donors when he allegedly pressured Ukraine to initiate investigations into Joe Biden, according to documents published by the House Intelligence Committee this week.

Lev Parnas, a businessman of Soviet origin linked to Rudy Giuliani, joked with a donor who invested thousands of dollars in Trump’s campaign that he had “juicy things” and a “bomb is falling” before Marie Yovanovitch was expelled from his role as the Ambassador of the United States in Ukraine.

The text messages provided more evidence that Parnas apparently played a key role in efforts to get Ukraine to announce political investigations about Biden, one of the president’s political rivals in 2020. They also suggested that Parnas received financial aid from Trump’s donors. to carry out his controversial work in Ukraine.

Parnas sent a text message to Florida oil executive Harry Sergeant III asking him to “approve” one of his associate’s travel expenses in the country, signaling an “agreement” he received from “Rudy’s boys” in an apparent reference Mr. Giuliani.

In another message, he sent the wealthy donor a photo of what he called a “celebration of the team’s triumph dinner,” writing: “I am an official part of the team’s triumph tomorrow, great day my brother, I will call you tomorrow.”

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer best known to high-profile clients he has defended successfully.

Those clients have included OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

An old Harvard Law associate told New Yorker Dershowitz “he delights in taking positions that ultimately are not only controversial, but almost indefensible.”

fake images

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent lawyer who led the investigation that led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton.

That investigation began as a look at a real estate scandal known as Whitewater, and eventually led to the impeachment after Clinton lied under oath about having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

AP

6/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the president’s personal lawyer for a long time and now a personal lawyer in the White House.

He has been accused by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas of being “aware” during the Ukrainian scandal.

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Florida attorney general and has long supported the president.

He made a name in Florida for adopting hyper-partisan positions on issues and his fondness for advertising.

It is likely to be a prominent public figure during the trial.

AFP through Getty Images

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House lawyer and directs the president’s defense team.

fake images

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

While he was not officially named as one of the president’s political trial lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s huge role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been in the headlines for months while defending his client and for his apparent role in the effort to force Ukraine to launch the investigation into Joe Biden.

We will see how it appears in the real judgment, of which he has said that he would like to be part.

Reuters

Trump has denied knowing Parnas, despite numerous photos showing the president, his family and close advisors with the accused businessman, accused of violating campaign financing laws.

Parnas also sent a text message to Tommy Hicks Jr, co-chair of the Republican National Committee and president of the first pro-Trump super PAC US action, who is friends with the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr. The two shared articles contain unfounded accusations about Ukraine meddled in the US presidential elections. UU. From 2016, as well as others that focused on the 2020 campaign of the former vice president.

Mr. Hicks seemed to advise Mr. Parnas for months on his work, before Ms. Yovanovitch was abruptly removed from office.

The Trump donor told Parnas in a message that he had connections on a far-right website, writing: “The editor and owner of Daily Caller is a friend … We should let him know what we know at the right time.” : “100%”.

Parnas has found himself at the center of new explosive revelations surrounding Trump’s impeachment, which arose from an anonymous complaint by whistleblowers about the president’s phone call on July 25 with Ukraine. In that phone call, Trump asked the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky a “favor” before encouraging him to launch probes at Biden and conspiracy theories about electoral interference in Ukraine.

In an interview earlier this week, Parnas said his work in Ukraine was “all about 2020” and not about eliminating corruption in Ukraine, as some have suggested in the president’s circle.

He told CNN on Thursday that efforts were made to ensure Trump “had another four years” in office.

“That’s how everyone saw it.” “That was the most important thing, that he stayed for another four years and continued the fight. I mean, there was no other reason to do it. “

