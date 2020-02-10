Girl Talk officially unveils the first full tour in 8 years

It’s been eight years talking going on tour – but that will change in 2020!

The king of the 40 best mashups has just announced the good news. Girl Talk starts in Cleveland in late April and then hits major cities such as Chicago, Denver, Vancouver and Austin throughout May. The tour ends in June with a set at the Governors Ball in NYC.

Only in the world of Girl Talk will Jay-Z, Prince, Nine-Inch-Nails, Miley Cyrus, Beastie Boys, Kraftwerk and more exist in the same musical space – but that only scratches the surface when it comes to the 373 samples that were used for his latest album, All day long, Will there be any new work related to the upcoming tour? We hope so.

Get tickets here and see the full list of dates below. Check out the latest Girl Talk titles here.

I’m going on tour !! Tickets this Friday at https://t.co/rzUtXc1yy5! pic.twitter.com/SWVEmMU0kS

– Gregg Gillis (@girltalk), February 10, 2020

Girl Talk – tour dates for 2020

4/29 – House Of Blues – Cleveland, OH

5/1 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

5/2 – Phoenix Concert Theater – Toronto, ON

5/3 – The Metro – Chicago, IL

5/5 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

5/7 – The Truman – Kansas City, MO

5/8 – Ogden Theater – Denver, CO

5/9 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

5/11 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

5/12 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

5/13 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC

5/15 – Echoplex – Los Angeles, CA

5/16 – House Of Blues – San Diego, California

5/18 – Emos Austin – Austin, TX

5/19 – Granada Theater – Dallas, TX

5/21 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

5 / 22-9: 30 Club – Washington, DC

5/23 – Royale – Boston, MA

6/7 – Governors Ball – New York, NY

Photo: Joey Kennedy