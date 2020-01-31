‘Giri / Haji’ is a story of cultural cross-pollination unlike anything else on television: NPR

A Tokyo police detective heads to London to bring back his gangster brother in this BBC series, which plays on Netflix. Giri / Haji is a thriller that explodes with compelling scenes.







This is FRESH AIR. The new British television series “Giri / Haji”, which is broadcast on Netflix, focuses on a Tokyo policeman who goes to London to bring a murderer home. While this may sound like a family story, our critic John Powers says the show is an unconventional original that kept him hooked from beginning to end.

JOHN POWERS, BYLINE: In the days of cable TV salad, Bruce Springsteen wrote an unusually striking song called “57 Channels (And Nothin ‘On)”. Three decades later, we all sing a different melody. There is so much on television that it is overwhelming. I sigh every time a friend tells me that I just watched a show I’ve never heard of. Feel free to start sighing because I’m about to do that to you. You just have to watch “Giri / Haji”, an entertaining BBC series that has been available on Netflix for a few weeks but has not received the attention it deserves.

Created and written by Joe Barton, “Giri / Haji” is a story of cultural cross-pollination. The show is in English and in Japanese subtitles, which also cross-pollinate the genres: police mix, yakuza thriller, love story, anime and hokey family melodrama, all with a bit of unconventional comedy. “Giri / Haji” is unlike anything else on television.

Takehiro Hira begins as Kenzo Mori, a Tokyo police detective who is sent to London to bring back his brother Yuto, a member of the Yakuza gang played by the ultra-handsome Yosuke Kubozuka from Martin Scorsese’s movie “Silence” . Yuto killed the nephew of a rival yakuza chief in London, and if he doesn’t return to Japan, there will be a gang war. To hide his true mission in London, Kenzo intends to take a criminology course taught by Sarah Weitzmann, that is, Scottish actress Kelly Macdonald, a neurotically garrous London policeman. To penetrate the underworld of London, Kenzo requests the help of Rodney Yamaguchi, a rented boy addicted to drugs and half Japanese, played by Will Sharpe with a quick-spoken voice. Kenzo is soon dealing with a series of other characters, from an African-British murderer to an aspiring thug yakuza who seems to have parachuted from a Guy Ritchie movie.

Meanwhile, Kenzo’s rebellious teenage daughter, Taki, escaped from his home and flew to meet his father in London. As if that wasn’t enough, the show is packed with other characters in Tokyo. There is Kenzo’s super-competent wife, Rei, his retained mother and his dying father, his reliable companion, his slippery boss, the beautiful daughter of a gangster, as well as several yakuza who are preparing for war. Everyone is waiting for Kenzo to catch up with Yuto before he is arrested by the British police, who have a CCTV photo of him at the crime scene.

Here, Sarah finds Kenzo taking a nap in the hallway outside Rodney’s flat and suggests that he knows more about the murder of what he is showing.

KELLY MACDONALD: (Like Sarah Weitzmann) So, this is what I think. I think you know the man in the police photo. I think you are looking for it. And I think he killed Saburo.

TAKEHIRO HIRA: (As Kenzo Mori) His name is Yuto. He’s my brother.

MACDONALD: (Like Sarah Weitzmann) Are you close to your brother?

HIRA: (Like Kenzo Mori) A long time ago, when we weren’t fighting. What will you do, Mrs. Weitzmann?

MACDONALD: (As Sarah Weitzmann) Sarah.

HIRA: (Like Kenzo Mori) Sarah, what are you going to do with Yuto?

MACDONALD: (Like Sarah Weitzmann) If we find Yuto, he will be arrested. And if you try to obstruct that, you will also be arrested.

HIRA: (Like Kenzo Mori) And the fact that you know that I am his brother now?

MACDONALD: (Like Sarah Weitzmann) I don’t know.

POWERS: Often, when a television show has a lot of plot, what is lost is our feeling for the characters, who feel like simple figures, it is not so here. Oddly enough, given the rarity of the program, you are worried even by secondary figures, actively hoping, for example, that Kenzo’s loyal companion is not killed by the yakuza in Tokyo. And you worry about Rodney, who, in Sharpe’s excellent performance, goes from being a funny and superficial street cynic to a young man overwhelmed by emotional pain.

In English, the words Giri and Haji mean duty and shame, respectively. These concepts are the poles between which all the characters of the program move and that often seem to catch them, since Rei is trapped by her obedience to Kenzo, who ignores her, or Yuto must deal with the shame that has caused both her Own family like your family. His criminal family. The most trapped characters in this thicket of shame of duty turn out to be our heroes. Kenzo seems crushed by the weight of constantly trying to fulfill his duty as a policeman, husband, father and brother when many of his deepest desires push him in directions he knows he should find shameful. As for the nice Sarah, she discovers that her sense of self as a good person who obeys duty may not be as true as she would like to think.

Now, no one would accuse “Giri / Haji” of Marie Kondo’s minimalism, and, in truth, his excesses can become a bit silly. But I didn’t care, and I suspect you don’t either. Well, as you jump in time and cut between London and Tokyo, this is a show full of compelling scenes. Surprising deaths and illicit appointments, cut fingers and snakes in the mailboxes, battles with yakuza firearms, sincere confessions and a surprising end on the roof that you will not expect, I guarantee it. Why, there is even a Yom Kippur dinner. Brazenly overloaded, “Giri / Haji” is a program that could not care less about the magic that changes the life of ordering.

