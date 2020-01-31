Ginni Rometty, 1st female CEO at IBM, will step down in April

This Tuesday, January 21, 2020, Ginni Rometty, President and CEO of IBM, will participate in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Ginni Rometty resigns after almost 40 years with the computer giant and eight years at the top. The company announced on Thursday January 30, 2020 that Arvind Krishna will take over as CEO on April 6. (AP Photo / Michael Probst)

Ginni Rometty, the first female CEO in IBM’s centuries-old history, leaves the helm in April.

The 62-year-old Rometty will remain the executive chair of IBM until the end of the year. Their departure, announced on Thursday, ends nearly 40 years with a technology giant known for its conservative corporate culture. Rometty became IBM CEO eight years ago, having previously been responsible for sales and marketing.

According to Catalyst, a non-profit organization for women entrepreneurs, Rometty was one of 29 CEOs that led S&P 500 companies this month. That is less than 6%.

IBM said the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion had been advanced under Rometty’s leadership. This includes extending parental leave and making it easier for women to return to work after a break from childcare.

IBM said in a statement that Rometty, during her tenure, “reinvented more than 50% of IBM’s portfolio” by building a $ 21 billion cloud business while at the same time taking the company’s artificial initiatives Intelligence, quantum computers and blockchain technology are driving ahead.

Arvind Krishna will take over as CEO on April 6th. He was a senior vice president of cloud computing and cognitive software at IBM and has a long career in the company.

IBM has tried to revitalize its business to become the leader in cloud technology. Cloud computing, which provides remote computer services over the Internet, has become an increasing part of IBM’s revenue. However, the company was overshadowed by top cloud competitors Amazon, Microsoft and Google in the competition for the sale of its Internet-based computer services to companies.

In a risky attempt to keep up with the competition, IBM spent $ 34 billion last year to buy the North Carolina-based software company Red Hat. It was the largest acquisition in IBM’s centuries-long history – one for which Krishna was a “chief architect”.

IBM will also appoint James Whitehurst, CEO of Red Hat, as President of IBM on April 6. Rometty was both CEO and President.

IBM’s $ 34 billion Red Hat deal is a risky proposition to boost the cloud business

