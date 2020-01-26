Giles County woman faces fraud charges after online shopping page investigation

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: jan 26, 2020 / 1:10 pm EST / Updated: jan 26, 2020 / 1:10 pm EST

GILES COUNTY, Go. (WFXR) – A 20-year-old woman has been charged with computer fraud after the Giles County Sheriff’s Office investigated complaints about high-end items ordered from a Facebook page that never arrived.

According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, MPs recently received a complaint about the “Price Drop Offers” page on Facebook, which advertised products from designer brands like Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Louis Vuitton. Authorities say the online merchant provided false order information and overseas shipping records to customers, but their purchases never arrived.

Investigators have reportedly obtained warrants against Destini Shai Stewart of Staffordsville, who was arrested by Virginia state police on Wednesday January 22 in connection with the case.

Stewart has since been released on unsecured bail, but the Giles County Sheriff’s Office says she faces three counts of fake money and two counts of computer fraud.

Authorities say it is part of an ongoing investigation. If you have information about this incident or have been the victim of a similar incident, please call the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 921-3842.

LATEST STORIES:

Get the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android.