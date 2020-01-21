Scroll to view more pictures

Not only does Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week (obviously) bring incredible runway outfits, but I also see all of my favorite and most stylish celebrities rocking their best street style. The fall / winter 2020 fashion month has just started, but our girl Gigi Hadid has officially arrived (and is already officially a street style icon). Seriously, all fashion weeks for 2020 have just started, but the model is already working on the street and on the runway. Gigi Hadid’s street style at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week got off to a really good start with a really cool ensemble. Hadid stepped onto the streets of Paris and designed the neutrals as only a real supermodel could.

Gigi Hadid always seems to surprise me with her street style. I can never say exactly what her “aesthetics” is because she has so many different types of looks. However, Gigi Hadid’s latest outfit is really the perfect lesson for learning the basics. In a white t-shirt, leather pants, an oversized blazer and knee-high brown boots, the model took on four different neutral colors and transformed them into a beautiful street style look. Of course, she also combined the outfit with a pair of slim black sunglasses – a typical Gigi Hadid accessory. I may not be able to predict what clothes the model will wear, but I know their typical style of sunglasses.

Let’s not forget, however, that Gigi Hadid never only has an incredible street style ensemble. The model was also seen in Paris when she left the Chanel Haute Couture 2020 show. It was wearing a beautiful coat with a lambskin collar, black trousers, a black top and black braces. She rounded off the look with chic white boots, because Gigi Hadid knows what people want. (This is natural to get inspiration for the street style outfit.)

The model was also in Paris for Men’s Fashion Week in the 70s look of my damn dreams. In a two-tone matching set, the model looked like today’s equivalent of a boss from the 70s – and I’m here for it. Gigi Hadid’s street style has once again proven to be impeccable and I can’t wait to see what other looks she gives us this month.