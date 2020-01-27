Gigi Bryant's cheeky reaction to sexists who urged Kobe to have sons

Kobe Bryant spoke of pride for his confident young daughter Gianna, who died in a tragic helicopter crash on his side on Sunday morning.

Gigi, who was just 13 when she died early, was a promising young basketball player who was ready to follow in her father’s footsteps.

And Kobe showed her cheeky reaction when sexist fans urged him and his wife Vanessa to have sons after having four daughters in their family.

Kobe appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October 2018 and was asked if Gigi would ever want to play in the Women’s National Basketball Association.

Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant often attended basketball games with her father Kobe

“She’s sure. That kid, man,” Kobe laughed with clear pride on his face.

“The best thing that happens when we go out is that fans come up to me and she stands next to me and they will say, ‘Man, you have to have a boy, you and V have to have a boy, let someone your Tradition to continue your legacy.

“And she’s like ‘Oi. I have that. Don’t need a boy for it, I have that,” he chuckled.

Kobe proudly spoke of Gigi’s talent and sassiness

“So that’s right. You understood that.”

When the audience cheered, Kobe smiled happily at his young daughter’s talent.

The 41-year-old cult athlete had recognized Gigi as the heir to his basketball throne at a young age and even started coaching her team to ensure that she had access to the best possible resources to be successful.

And the father-daughter duo were supposed to play a game at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks when their helicopter landed over the LA area of ​​Calabasas on Sunday morning.

The 13-year-old Gigi was a talented young basketball player who wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps

The proud father Kobe with his surviving wife Vanessa and two of their four daughters Natalia and Bianka

The foggy weather is believed to have played a role in the crash, in which all eight people on board were killed.

Since then, Jimmy has paid tribute to his four-year-old father and tweeted with overwhelming sadness: “He was great, charismatic and among the hardest-working athletes of all time. What impressed me the most, however, was how much Kobe dealt with his four daughters.

“Pray for her, Vanessa, his parents and his fellow travelers’ families on this sad and shocking day. We will never forget you, Kobe.”

He added: “So far suck 2020.”