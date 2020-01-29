Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sport

The San Francisco Giants have strengthened their infield depth for the 2020 season and are said to have agreed to a minor league contract with Yolmer Sanchez, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

The 27-year-old won the Gold Glove Award in 2019 for his outstanding defense on the second base with the Chicago White Sox. Chicago put him on waivers in November and he ultimately resolved the waivers.

Sanchez reportedly received several offers to sign a multi-team MLB contract, but saw San Francisco as a better opportunity.

While defensive in second base, Sanchez only achieved 0.638 OPS and 0.252 batting average with the White Sox last season. The best season for the young infielder was 2017 when he completed 12 home runs with an OPS of 0.732.

Sanchez will compete with Mauricio Dubon, a top-infield prospectus that the Giants acquired before the close of trading in July. Upon arrival in San Francisco, Dubon exhibited 104 bats with an OPS of 0.754.