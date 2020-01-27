Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sport

New York Giants first-year head coach Joe Judge brings experience to his workforce as the experienced assistant switches to special team coordinator.

This also reportedly includes New York hiring Cleveland Browns’ former head coach Freddie Kitchens as a close-range coach.

SOURCE: The #Giants are expected to hire former # Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens as their new tight-end coach.

– Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 27, 2020

What a dramatic fall for Kitchens, who was fired after a season as the Browns’ head coach.

At least there is more experience for Judge on his staff. Kitchens first served in the NFL as Dallas Cowboys tight-end trainers in 2006.

Before joining Cleveland, he spent eleven seasons as an assistant with the Arizona Cardinals.

Kitchens joins former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett as a senior judge with the Giants.