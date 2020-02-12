Giant human prehistoric rat once walked across the Amazon

An artistic reconstruction of Neoepiblema acreensis. (SWNS)

Scientists have confirmed that a giant rat the size of a human being and weighing nearly thirteen stones ran through prehistoric times through the Amazon rainforest.

The creature could grow to five feet long – making it the largest rodent ever to roam South America.

Called Neoepiblema acreensis, it had two huge curved incisors for gnawing nuts and prey.

The skulls of two individuals were found at a fossil site in Acre in the western Brazilian Amazon. One was almost complete and the other contained a fragment of the skull, the part that encloses the brain. It had been preserved so well that it even had impressions of olfactory spheres that process odor and the frontal and temporal lobes that control thoughts and actions.

Main author Dr. Jose Ferreira said: “Neoepiblema was about five feet tall and weighed about 80 kg (12.6 pts), which surpassed the capybara, the largest living rodent that is around 60 kg (9.5 pct).

“This rodent is an extinct relative of the chinchillas and pacaranas and lived about 10 million years ago in West Brazilian Amazon.

“It lived in swampy environments that existed before the emergence of one of the largest tropical forests in the world.”

The size meant that it had few predators, perhaps only large crocodiles that would have used “sit-and-wait strategies,” bouncing when someone passed by.

Neoepiblema acreensis was probably not very clear (SWNS)

Neoepiblema, described in the journal Biology Letters, was not very smart. A digital reconstruction of his brain using CT scans (computed tomography) showed that he was very small and only weighed 4 grams. A human brain is around 3 pounds.

Dr. Ferreira, from the Federal University of Santa Maria, explained: “The adaptive value of low energy costs and other ecological factors may be associated with the relatively small brain size of giant rodents.

“Although Neoepiblema was one of the largest rodents ever, the brains of this giant rodent were very small in relation to its body mass.

“The evolution over time of this relationship between brain and body size is known as encephalisation.”

To analyze the differences between animals of different body sizes, researchers calculate the “encephalisation quotient” (EQ). This is a way to measure the difference between the expected size for an animal with a certain weight and the actual size of the brain.

For example, people have an average EQ of about 6. For most living South American rodents, this is about 1.05. But for Neoepiblema it was about 0.3, which is very low, said Dr. Ferreira.

And the reason was that brains burn a lot of energy – which the creature needed to feed its huge body. It didn’t have to waste time looking for active predators.

Dr. Ferreira said: “When Neupiblema inhabited South America, carnivorous placenta mammals such as felids, canids and ursids had not yet arrived on the continent because the isthmus of Panama had not yet formed and there was no terrestrial connection to Antarctica.

It would not have had many predators – apart from crocodiles (SWNS)

“South America was isolated, like a giant island. The main predators of these giant rodents were crocodiles, which were also giants and inhabited the swampy areas. They were not active predators, just like mammals.

“Thus, the predation pressure was different from what they would become from the end of the Pliocene and the Quaternary when the Isthmus of Panama was formed and the large carnivores entered the continent at an event known as the Great American Biotic Interchange (GABI).

“No large rodents were needed to have a large brain, because this would imply unnecessary energy consumption. After GABI there was a significant increase in the extent of rodent encephalization

“The same pattern has been documented in animals that live on islands where there are no large predators.”

There are more than 2,000 living species of rodents – almost half of the different mammals on Earth. They include different groups such as porcupines, beavers, squirrels, marmots, pocket gopher and chinchillas.

Dr. Ferreira said: “Some of the extinct South American members of this clade reached a huge body size during the Late Miocene, some 10 million years ago.

“Neoepiblema acreensis is one of the largest rodents in South America. N. acreensis belonged to a diverse group of rodents known as caviomorphs from African forms that migrated to the continent about 50 million years ago. “

Dr. Ferreira said: “Today’s caviomorphs include capybaras, porcupines, guinea pigs, and chinchillas. But during the late Miocene and Pliocene period between about 10 and 2.5 million years ago, different genera of South American rodents reached gigantic proportions – some more than 500 kg (79st). “

To put this in perspective, the average brown rat nowadays has a body length of less than one foot and weighs around half a pound.

It was the largest rodent ever in South America (SWNS)

The phenomenon was unique to South America. Rodents are cosmopolitan, but only here did they develop gigantism in so many genera.

Dr. Ferreira said: “In addition to these large rodents, other groups of mammals that were exclusive to South America and giant reptiles also lived in those days. This is the case with Purussaurus, a prehistoric alligator that can reach a length of 12 meters. “

The largest living rodent is the capybara. It can be up to four feet long and weighs approximately 7 stones.

Josephoartigasia monesi, a rodent closely related to guinea pigs that lived in South America three million years ago, is the largest fossil rodent ever found. With an estimated body mass of 2,200 pounds (1,000 pounds), it was comparable in size to a buffalo.