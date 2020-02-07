Giannis trolls James Harden absolutely with All-Star Game pick

Jeff Hanisch-VS TODAY Sport

While Giannis Antetokounmpo is roasted by NBA fans for his All-Star Draft picks, he also delivered the best shadow of the night with an epic shot at the Houston Rockets James Harden watch.

During Thursday’s All-Star Draft, Giannis shared that he decided between Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young and Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker. When Charles Barkley asked him why he didn’t take Harden, Giannis roasted Harden with a line that made everyone laugh.

In the defense of Giannis, Young is second in the competition in assists per game and Walker has been incredible since he signed with the Celtics. Fortunately for the ruling NBA MVP, he was able to achieve both goals.

James had no problem adding Harden to his team and quickly picked up one of the game’s most unstoppable shooters. Although Harden may not be known for sharing basketball, James and Luka Doncic can take on that role themselves.