Giannis is looking for his second MVP Award

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 28: Giannis Antetokounmpo # 34 of the Milwaukee Dollar darkens the ball in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during the first game of the second round of the 2019 NBA playoffs at the Fiserv Forum on April 28, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell / Getty Images)

These are not averages. These are statistics similar to those between Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. Over 30 points per game (30.1), over 13 rebounds per game (13.2) in just over 30 minutes per game. That’s crazy.

Giannis is on the side, Harden scores an average of almost one point per minute they play. Giannis’ dominance is so elitist that it is taken for granted.

The NBA may never have made anyone recreate Giannis’ physical stature. Maybe Wilt Chamberlain gets close, but the 7-foot range moves like a guard, is center-strong, and can play elite defense in almost every enemy position. He’s just turned 25, that’s insane.

He could very well be the type of player who can improve his skills for years, which he could basically retire at almost 40 years of age. Everyone should appreciate their size in basketball now, because as we learned from Kobe Bryant – life can come for you at the least suspicious times.